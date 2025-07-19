perform

woke up with no power thus no internet. since there was sufficient light from outside, i did my painting. then took the emergency service elevator and walked to a nearby café with wi-fi. a neighbour saw me and said power had been restored so went for my usual walk and came home.



perform, how do you depict the word in watercolour. i painted an image of a stage with a mic and audience, it wasn't good enough for me. so i took a black and white image from clipart and modeled him after my juggler pic in June 2024 but with balls instead of bowling pins.



today is international karaoke day. so let's imagine my juggler singing as karaoke music plays in the background. now, that's performing!