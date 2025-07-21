street food

the most popular street food in Toronto. food carts are everywhere, especially during the spring and summer.



i never buy street food, except in high school but i would only buy popsicle because they were wrapped and the vendor did not have to handle it. my son and my grandsons were never interested in street food either. when the son was a little boy, he wanted ice cream from the street vendor. when he insisted, i told him that since there was no WC around, where did he think the man would go to pee? just around the corner, or sometimes blatantly faced a fence (third world problem), so he wouldn't have washed his hands. that was the same thing he told his grandsons when they wanted hotdog from a cart vendor. if the vendor has no place to wash their hands.... think about it. 😂



btw, i also rate restaurants and patronize them by how clean their washrooms are.



(shamelessly copied from an image in google search except i added the condiments. speaking of condiments, i once saw a short in youtube where this guy stopped people and asked them questions like 'can you name any of the world's continent?' and some would reply ketchup and relish. 😂😂😂 and that was in america - not Canada!)