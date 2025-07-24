avocado

à la Georgia O'Keefe. tried to plagiarize yet again my own work which quite plagiarized the original O'Keefe painting. i couldn't quite get the alligator pear texture so just went with the smooth-skinned variety which happens to be sitting on my kitchen counter. the photo took me an hour to set up and shoot. the painting took only under ten minutes to do.



off for my morning walk so i can avoid another heatstroke episode; it's supposed to feel like 45C today - my summer walks in Muscat, Oman seemed like a mild weather.