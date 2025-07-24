Previous
avocado by summerfield
111 / 365

avocado

à la Georgia O'Keefe. tried to plagiarize yet again my own work which quite plagiarized the original O'Keefe painting. i couldn't quite get the alligator pear texture so just went with the smooth-skinned variety which happens to be sitting on my kitchen counter. the photo took me an hour to set up and shoot. the painting took only under ten minutes to do.

off for my morning walk so i can avoid another heatstroke episode; it's supposed to feel like 45C today - my summer walks in Muscat, Oman seemed like a mild weather.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact