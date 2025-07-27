Previous
drift by summerfield
114 / 365

drift

strange to be thinking of snow drift in the middle of a heat wave 😂 but that was what came to mind. the very strange dark clouds over the city the other day inspired the sky for this painting. this could be an actual scene in rural Ontario during the winter season.

in July 2022 (can't believe we've been doing this for that long!) 'drift' was also one of the prompts for the world watercolor month but i drew and painted a drifter on a driftwood drifting down a river. https://365project.org/summerfield/art-and-dabbles/2022-07-25 i was so tempted to re-do that but the thought of relieving the heat with an adequate amount of snow would just be the thing right now.

used metallic white gouache to add texture to the snow drift.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Fabulous concept in a very cooling results! I definitely like the addition of the texture
July 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Ideal Christmas card.
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact