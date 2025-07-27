strange to be thinking of snow drift in the middle of a heat wave 😂 but that was what came to mind. the very strange dark clouds over the city the other day inspired the sky for this painting. this could be an actual scene in rural Ontario during the winter season.
in July 2022 (can't believe we've been doing this for that long!) 'drift' was also one of the prompts for the world watercolor month but i drew and painted a drifter on a driftwood drifting down a river. https://365project.org/summerfield/art-and-dabbles/2022-07-25 i was so tempted to re-do that but the thought of relieving the heat with an adequate amount of snow would just be the thing right now.
used metallic white gouache to add texture to the snow drift.