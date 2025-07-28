Previous
weave by summerfield
weave

couldn't sleep, wouldn't sleep and then fell asleep where i shouldn't sleep!

i know it's a line from the song 'bewitched, bothered and bewildered' but that's how my night was. so finally, i decided enough of that no sleeping nonsense and plotted what i have to paint this morning for the 'weave' prompt today. consulted google images and decided on this one, watercolour straight on to the paper. i'm thinking i should do what other artists i see on youtube do, subscribe to shutterstock or some website for images i could paint. or maybe just organize my archives as i'm sure i'd have a photo similar to this somewhere!

in any case, it promises to be a hot day once again as we already have a heat warning and we're already at 22C. so i shall go for my walk. tah!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
28th July 2025

summerfield
Lou Ann ace
A lovely painting! I walk early also. The heat and humidity are tough after 8 AM.
July 28th, 2025  
