i once again plagiarized my own work https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2025-07-20 sometimes i'm a bit daft. i avoided those intricate designs i saw in google images then finally i decided on painting my candle and halfway through i realized it was not that easy to replicate it. 😂but i had to go down and see to my laundry so i thought just finish the darned thing and be done with it.used metallic gouache.