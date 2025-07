as in the CN Tower, a most iconic symbol for the city of Toronto, once, until the recent years, the tallest free-standing structure in the modern world. i will admit that Kathy @randystreat and her friend Elsie were in the photo i copied this from, but since i could not do them justice with my inept human drawing, i painted trees in their stead. sorry, ladies.this concludes the world watercolor month; you won't see my watercolours until next year if i'm still alive.