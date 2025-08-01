Previous
world watercolour month 2025 by summerfield
119 / 365

world watercolour month 2025

it's done. finished. dusted. for 31 days, spending my early mornings thinking of exactly what i should paint in response to the prompts was kind of habit forming. i woke up this morning thinking what the prompt was for today and realized after a few moments that it is already August. so i went back to sleep and woke up really late -- 8 oclock. i puttered around the abode and now just thought of going for my morning walk but know i should post my month's watercolour efforts. when i get back i'll be in full acrylic mode once again.

thank you all and especially to my watercolour buddies for keeping me company on this month-long journey. itiofd, i enjoyed seeing your responses to the prompts.
