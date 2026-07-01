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unplugged by summerfield
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unplugged

happy Canada day to my compatriots everywhere in the world.

first day of World Watercolor Month; today's prompt is 'unplugged'. as usual, i will use the format i've been using the previous years. this year, though, i will try and up my efforts to come up with better interpretation and better paintings (but please don't hold me to that😜), although tiny frames and drawings aren't the best for my eyes.

something new this year for me is watercolor pencils. i don't know yet if i like them so i mixed it with my usual watercolours.

if you wish to join us, by all means do so. as this is an actual exercise in watercolor painting, please only tag WWCM-2026 if yours is a photo of an actual watercolour painting you did (NOT a photo that's been processed to look like watercolour). the prompts are here: https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2026-06-21

i'm going out of town to see some Shakespearean plays in Strathford (Ontario, and maybe find some inspiring photos and places to paint) so i prepared my two days' watercolor posts in advance. i'll be at it again on Friday.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Julie Ryan ace
Very nice painting
July 1st, 2026  
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