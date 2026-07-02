second day of World Watercolor Month and the prompt for today is 'language'. imo, the only language that can be translated into art is sign language. the speaking world may be able to describe love in many languages but only sign language can describe love in art, in print, in action and in thought.
if you wish to join us, by all means do so. as this is an actual exercise in watercolor painting, please only tag WWCM-2026 if yours is a photo of an actual watercolour painting you did (NOT a photo that's been processed to look like watercolour). the prompts are here: https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2026-06-21
i wasn't happy that i could not connect to the internet at the hotel where i stayed. i was completely unplugged! although i missed posting my photos and this watercolour drawing, i didn't miss my Wordle and sudoku; my Connections and crossword puzzles. no, really i didn't! 🤣