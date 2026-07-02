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language by summerfield
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language

second day of World Watercolor Month and the prompt for today is 'language'. imo, the only language that can be translated into art is sign language. the speaking world may be able to describe love in many languages but only sign language can describe love in art, in print, in action and in thought.

if you wish to join us, by all means do so. as this is an actual exercise in watercolor painting, please only tag WWCM-2026 if yours is a photo of an actual watercolour painting you did (NOT a photo that's been processed to look like watercolour). the prompts are here: https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2026-06-21

i wasn't happy that i could not connect to the internet at the hotel where i stayed. i was completely unplugged! although i missed posting my photos and this watercolour drawing, i didn't miss my Wordle and sudoku; my Connections and crossword puzzles. no, really i didn't! 🤣
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

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ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Suzanne ace
Good one Vikki. Interesting commentary about sign language and response to the prompt. These 2026 prompts require some interpretation.
July 3rd, 2026  
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