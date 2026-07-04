mid-air

isn't it rich?

are we a pair?

me here at last on the ground

you there in mid-air.

- send in the clowns, Stephen Sondheim, songwriter



it's one of my mother's favourite songs which i always heard her sing when i was a little girl.



today's prompt of 'mid-air' reminded me of that song and now it's spinning in my head and i can't get it out.



the image is from one the archives. in 2015, in Vermont, as the sun was setting and we were driving trying to find the ramp to the highway, we saw a number of hot air balloons. i took quite a lot of shots whilst the car was running at 45 mph. the image was so clear i could see the two people occupying the basket.



used Staedler watercolor pencils, Mont Marte waterclours, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.