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mid-air by summerfield
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mid-air

isn't it rich?
are we a pair?
me here at last on the ground
you there in mid-air.
- send in the clowns, Stephen Sondheim, songwriter

it's one of my mother's favourite songs which i always heard her sing when i was a little girl.

today's prompt of 'mid-air' reminded me of that song and now it's spinning in my head and i can't get it out.

the image is from one the archives. in 2015, in Vermont, as the sun was setting and we were driving trying to find the ramp to the highway, we saw a number of hot air balloons. i took quite a lot of shots whilst the car was running at 45 mph. the image was so clear i could see the two people occupying the basket.

used Staedler watercolor pencils, Mont Marte waterclours, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Janice ace
Lovely watercolour. Hot air balloons are a favourite of mine. Now I have the song in my head too, haha!
July 4th, 2026  
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