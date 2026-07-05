it's a rose, i know. but it's one of the common inspiration/muse for poets.
Robert Burns famous poem/song is one example: "my love is like a red, red rose that's newly sprung in June".
Ben Jonson wrote
"I sent thee late a rosy wreath,
Not so much honouring thee
As giving it a hope, that there
It could not withered be.
But thou thereon didst only breathe,
And sent’st it back to me;
Since when it grows, and smells, I swear,
Not of itself, but thee." (A Song to Celia)
and who could not recite Shakespeare's "what's in a name? that which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." from Romeo and Juliet?
heavens! how do i still remember these poems from sixty years ago.
a rose itself is just pure poetry. that's my story and i'm sticking to it. well, truth be told, i wasn't sure how i will portray poetry in art. so there.
used Staedler watercolor pencils, Mont Marte waterclours, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.