poetry

it's a rose, i know. but it's one of the common inspiration/muse for poets.



Robert Burns famous poem/song is one example: "my love is like a red, red rose that's newly sprung in June".



Ben Jonson wrote

"I sent thee late a rosy wreath,

Not so much honouring thee

As giving it a hope, that there

It could not withered be.

But thou thereon didst only breathe,

And sent’st it back to me;

Since when it grows, and smells, I swear,

Not of itself, but thee." (A Song to Celia)



and who could not recite Shakespeare's "what's in a name? that which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." from Romeo and Juliet?



heavens! how do i still remember these poems from sixty years ago.



a rose itself is just pure poetry. that's my story and i'm sticking to it. well, truth be told, i wasn't sure how i will portray poetry in art. so there.



used Staedler watercolor pencils, Mont Marte waterclours, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.