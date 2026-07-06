hope

today's prompt for the Word Watercolor Month is "hope".



"hope is an optimistic emotion and state of mind where a person desires an outcome and expects or believes that it is attainable. It combines a wish with the anticipation that things will turn out favorably, driving motivation, resilience, and a positive outlook for the future.



many ways to portray hope and as you may well know the prompts are open for interpretation. here i chose to portray hope as a break from a storm. my ex's mother, when she was still alive, often said that "as long as the sun is shining, there is always hope for anything." the storm will have passed somehow and we can hope that it would be calm or smooth sailing from then on.



my dark clouds look like an elephant. or maybe a shark. 🤣 eh, i'm hoping you won't notice.



used Staedler watercolor pens, Mont Marte waterclours, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.