aged

i used to like fine wine (i still do, i just don't drink anymore), aged gouda (the best!), and vintage photos (i think they're romantic!). and i do love my rocking chair which i use whenever i read books. and if i don't clean up my act right now, i may just end up like this old lady, rocking in my chair and amuse myself by trying to remember the days gone by.



well, it's just that it's too hot to be out walking at 25 degrees! especially for an aged person like moi. (that's not me in that painting, btw! well, not yet.)