off-key

that's a rather distressing prompt. 😜



when i was still capable or willing to host dinners at my place, being from a country where everybody and anybody 'can' sing, my guests always teased me that i was the only person they knew from the old country who did not possess a karaoke machine. not true, i did (and i still do), i just didn't let them know. it's just that most of the time the person who insisted on singing was the one who always sang desafinado or off-key. and they didn't seem to know it. or they just plainly refused to know they sang off-key.



used Staedler triplus fineliner pens black, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.