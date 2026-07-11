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off-key by summerfield
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off-key

that's a rather distressing prompt. 😜

when i was still capable or willing to host dinners at my place, being from a country where everybody and anybody 'can' sing, my guests always teased me that i was the only person they knew from the old country who did not possess a karaoke machine. not true, i did (and i still do), i just didn't let them know. it's just that most of the time the person who insisted on singing was the one who always sang desafinado or off-key. and they didn't seem to know it. or they just plainly refused to know they sang off-key.

used Staedler triplus fineliner pens black, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Merrelyn ace
Well done.
July 11th, 2026  
Simply Amanda
This is a fun one!
July 11th, 2026  
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