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145 / 365
strike
as in a lightning strike.
the CN tower, standing at 553 meters, gets struck by lightning at least 75 times a year, and acts as a massive lightning rod for the surrounding downtown area.
more information here:
https://www.cntower.ca/history-and-science/design-science-and-innovation
and here's one i caught several years ago:
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2015-08-02
used Staedler triplus fineliner pens black, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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🐞summerfield🍁
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@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Canon EOS R7
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12th July 2026 6:15am
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