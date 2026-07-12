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strike by summerfield
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strike

as in a lightning strike.

the CN tower, standing at 553 meters, gets struck by lightning at least 75 times a year, and acts as a massive lightning rod for the surrounding downtown area.

more information here: https://www.cntower.ca/history-and-science/design-science-and-innovation

and here's one i caught several years ago: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2015-08-02

used Staedler triplus fineliner pens black, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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