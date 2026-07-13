spicy

this is a depiction of a spicy margarita.



is it still a trend these days to have everything spicy or with chili? there was a time when it was fashionable to 'infuse' the different cultural cuisines in the modern or everyday fares. for example, about 15 years ago, everything seemed to be infused with bacon -- chocolate, hard candies, peanut butter. then chili or chili pepper. spicy chocolate, like what is that! i think the world's climate has drastically gone bad that it has affected the young people's brains, or is that what happens when we can't discipline our young ones anymore? just saying.



in any case, a while back, i was showing the young ones how to make cocktail drinks at my niece's birthday party. one of the older teenagers (see that oxymoron?) asked if i can make a spicy margarita. the drinking age in Ontario is 19 and she was 19 at the time. as i was then still maintaining my oenology and bartending Smartserve credentials, i took all the chili peppers in one of the trays of food and made chili margarita. the younger ones hated it and asked for a regular margarita. to their disappointment, i refuse to give anyone under 18 anything alcoholic.