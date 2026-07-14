Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
147 / 365
edible
a pair of bolete mushrooms or porcini mushrooms. they are edible, although if i see it somewhere other than the grocery store or supermarket, i ain't touching it, nor any other mushrooms.
used Staedler triplus fineliner pens black, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐞summerfield🍁
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
7043
photos
168
followers
102
following
40% complete
View this month »
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Latest from all albums
4820
144
4821
4822
145
146
4823
147
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
art and dabbles
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
14th July 2026 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-wc
,
wwcm-2026
Corinne C
ace
A fun art work.
I love mushrooms, especially in risotto or in my breakfast omelette :-)
July 14th, 2026
Dixie Goode
ace
I love the way mushrooms absorb flavors so well but I almost always include garlic no matter what else I prepare them with. Nice job on the painting.
July 14th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I love mushrooms, especially in risotto or in my breakfast omelette :-)