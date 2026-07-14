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edible by summerfield
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edible

a pair of bolete mushrooms or porcini mushrooms. they are edible, although if i see it somewhere other than the grocery store or supermarket, i ain't touching it, nor any other mushrooms.

used Staedler triplus fineliner pens black, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Corinne C ace
A fun art work.
I love mushrooms, especially in risotto or in my breakfast omelette :-)
July 14th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
I love the way mushrooms absorb flavors so well but I almost always include garlic no matter what else I prepare them with. Nice job on the painting.
July 14th, 2026  
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