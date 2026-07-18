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diabolical by summerfield
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diabolical

the idea of giving someone a poisoned apple is quite a diabolical idea.

used Staedler fine liner pens terra cota brown, Art-n-Fly 24 watercolours on 6"x9" cold pressed paper.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Excellent interpretation
July 18th, 2026  
Simply Amanda
What an evil witch!!
July 18th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Great representation
July 18th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
Ooh, her expression is so pleased with her lovely apple. It’s great!
July 18th, 2026  
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