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diabolical
the idea of giving someone a poisoned apple is quite a diabolical idea.
used Staedler fine liner pens terra cota brown, Art-n-Fly 24 watercolours on 6"x9" cold pressed paper.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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🐞summerfield🍁
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
art and dabbles
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
18th July 2026 7:31am
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summerfield-wc
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wwcm-2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Excellent interpretation
July 18th, 2026
Simply Amanda
What an evil witch!!
July 18th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
Great representation
July 18th, 2026
Dixie Goode
ace
Ooh, her expression is so pleased with her lovely apple. It’s great!
July 18th, 2026
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