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captive by summerfield
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captive

"and the first time ever i kissed your mouth
i felt the earth move in my hands
like the trembling heart of a captive bird..."
-Ewan MacColl, songwriter

captive is one of those words that conjures this image in my head. it is of course a line from the song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" which was made popular by Roberta Flack; the record wong a Grammy in 1972. it was, however, featured in the film 'Play Misty for Me" in 1971. Apparently, it was a song written by MacColl for his lover and sang it to her over the telephone while she was in the US and he was still in the UK.

used Staedler triplus fineliner pens brown, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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