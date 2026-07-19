captive

"and the first time ever i kissed your mouth

i felt the earth move in my hands

like the trembling heart of a captive bird..."

-Ewan MacColl, songwriter



captive is one of those words that conjures this image in my head. it is of course a line from the song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" which was made popular by Roberta Flack; the record wong a Grammy in 1972. it was, however, featured in the film 'Play Misty for Me" in 1971. Apparently, it was a song written by MacColl for his lover and sang it to her over the telephone while she was in the US and he was still in the UK.



used Staedler triplus fineliner pens brown, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.