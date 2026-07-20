sedimentary

this is the likeness of that little thing in the corner of my living room window, a vase filled with layers of sand and pebbles and on which an almost dying basil plant was transferred and now taking roots. if only i don't forget to water my plants, perhaps they all would live and make a forest out of my living room, although i wouldn't want that to happen as that would only invite the gnats and fruit flies and spiders that my neighbours in the next unit whom i share the balcony (although there is a wall separating us) nurture and harbour with their leftovers. as my composition teacher in high school once said, summerfield, stop writing running sentences!



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.