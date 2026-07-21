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plaid by summerfield
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plaid

after five wasted w/c paper, this was the best i could come up with for this prompt. 'abrupt' was a much easier prompt!

used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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