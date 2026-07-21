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154 / 365
plaid
after five wasted w/c paper, this was the best i could come up with for this prompt. 'abrupt' was a much easier prompt!
used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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🐞summerfield🍁
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@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Photo Details
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Album
art and dabbles
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
21st July 2026 7:01am
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