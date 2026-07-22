cardboard

those ubiquitous amazon cardboard boxes are everywhere. even my spare room which stores all kinds of sins and what-nots has them. i diligently flatten them and tie them together when there's enough to bring down to the recycling bin.



little children and cats like to play with cardboard boxes. 'tis good the grands are all grown up now and i don't have a cat so my cardboard boxes are safe.



one of the older ladies at church was sick so i got her a couple of large mangoes and drew this cartoon on a card (she loves cats) and had it delivered. she was quite happy!



used Staedler triplus fineliner pens terra cota and black, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.