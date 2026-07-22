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cardboard by summerfield
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cardboard

those ubiquitous amazon cardboard boxes are everywhere. even my spare room which stores all kinds of sins and what-nots has them. i diligently flatten them and tie them together when there's enough to bring down to the recycling bin.

little children and cats like to play with cardboard boxes. 'tis good the grands are all grown up now and i don't have a cat so my cardboard boxes are safe.

one of the older ladies at church was sick so i got her a couple of large mangoes and drew this cartoon on a card (she loves cats) and had it delivered. she was quite happy!

used Staedler triplus fineliner pens terra cota and black, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Adore this one 😻
July 22nd, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
What a treasure! So do you have personal delivery services in Canada? That’s wonderful.
July 22nd, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Very cute
July 22nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Delightful watercolor
July 22nd, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Very imaginative and creative!
July 22nd, 2026  
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