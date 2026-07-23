pointed

five-pointed star yoga pose or utthita tadasana --this is the first thing that came to mind for this prompt, and it is because i'm doing the fifth series in my zen/yoga paintings. i've taken a few yoga sessions during my working years at the lawfirm and i would say this is the easiest yoga pose; that is, of course, until you're asked to bend and do all kinds of contortions.



couldn't sleep and wouldn't sleep until i could sleep where i shouldn't sleep. what to do? paint today's prompt.



used Staedler triplus fineliner pens brown and violet, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.