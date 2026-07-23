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five-pointed star yoga pose or utthita tadasana --this is the first thing that came to mind for this prompt, and it is because i'm doing the fifth series in my zen/yoga paintings. i've taken a few yoga sessions during my working years at the lawfirm and i would say this is the easiest yoga pose; that is, of course, until you're asked to bend and do all kinds of contortions.

couldn't sleep and wouldn't sleep until i could sleep where i shouldn't sleep. what to do? paint today's prompt.

used Staedler triplus fineliner pens brown and violet, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 6"x9" cold pressed watercolour paper.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Zilli~ ace
Nice one! Thanks for the info on the materials used!
July 23rd, 2026  
katy ace
You paint the human figure so well Vikki
July 23rd, 2026  
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