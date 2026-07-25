when the bridge is between us
we'll have nothing to say
we will run through the sunlight
and he'll meet me halfway
there's a bridge made of colors
in the sky high above
and i'm certain that somewhere
there's a bridge made of love
- Travessia, Nascimento, Grant and Lees, songwriters and lyricists
for most words there's always a line in any song. this is the song and the image conjured in my little head by the word 'halfway'. i must admit, though, if i had thought about it well in advance, i could've looked for a halfway house around the city but that would've taken me all day, and i wasn't sure it would be in a safe location. well, safe for a vulnerable🤣 old woman such as moi.
used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 7"x10" cold pressed watercolour paper.