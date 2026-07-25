halfway

when the bridge is between us

we'll have nothing to say

we will run through the sunlight

and he'll meet me halfway

there's a bridge made of colors

in the sky high above

and i'm certain that somewhere

there's a bridge made of love

- Travessia, Nascimento, Grant and Lees, songwriters and lyricists



for most words there's always a line in any song. this is the song and the image conjured in my little head by the word 'halfway'. i must admit, though, if i had thought about it well in advance, i could've looked for a halfway house around the city but that would've taken me all day, and i wasn't sure it would be in a safe location. well, safe for a vulnerable🤣 old woman such as moi.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 7"x10" cold pressed watercolour paper.