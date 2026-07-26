i used to travel a lot. i took my first airplane ride in college as an exchange student. been to most of Asia, Australia and Papua New Guinea (on business with the first Mr. Summerfield), then i lived in Bruxelles and Luxembourg and bummed around the continent for three-and-a-half years then back to the old country. found a job as Executive Assistant in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman, stayed there for three years during which i visited Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and would have weekend shopping trips to Dubai and the Emirates; would have stayed longer had not our company got worried about the Iran-Iraq war and sent me straight to Canada as my immigrant visa had been approved and issued. since then, i've travelled around the country and most of the US. but now, i dread the thought of sitting in an airplane for more than five hours. if i travel, it would have to be where i can drive seven hours or under. the restless soul has finally rested. but probably not yet. i'm still renewing my passport; you never know, it might be needed when i go to the moon!
used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 7"x10" cold pressed watercolour paper.