wedding

i was going to paint Dracula's bride but i didn't know how she looked and i wouldn't go there so a wedding cake will have to satisfy today's watercolour word which is 'wedding'.



i used to bake and i made a mean fruit cake that would probably last a hundred years as it was always soaked in whiskey. i started to bake it in August and would change the cheesecloth cover every ten days soaked in Scotch whiskey. one of my friends got married to a British guy and they wanted a fruit cake as a topper for their three-tiered cake (to the consternation of the baker who invited me to her bakery to make more fruit cake). it took my friend and her husband five years to have their first child and only then was the cake eaten. i was told everyone who ate a piece got nasty drunk. it probably just wasn't my fruit cake, i'd bet.



used Staedler triplus fineliner pens fushia, Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 7"x10" cold pressed watercolour paper.