blend

i had thought of painting or drawing 'Waldo' in a crowded beach but i had to admit to myself that it was kind of ambitious to portray blend in watercolour or any other painting medium, when i can't even draw a stick figure. thinking about it now, maybe that's what i should've done, a crowd of stick people. in any case i am in a cranky mood as there was a lightning storm then thunderstorm that kept me mostly awake during the night and well into sunrise so i don't have the patience for that. so it's back to the clipart to get this image. i'm surprised i didn't color outside of the lines even though i was falling asleep and caught myself holding the brush pressed against the paper.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 7"x10" cold pressed watercolour paper.



how Google AI described my painting when searched:



This watercolor illustration depicts a blender filled with an orange smoothie, accompanied by a glass of the drink and fresh fruit including strawberries, an orange, and a banana. The artwork is signed and dated "WWMN 2026 'Blend' 28 July 2026" at the bottom.



😂 AI can't read properly