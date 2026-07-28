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blend by summerfield
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blend

i had thought of painting or drawing 'Waldo' in a crowded beach but i had to admit to myself that it was kind of ambitious to portray blend in watercolour or any other painting medium, when i can't even draw a stick figure. thinking about it now, maybe that's what i should've done, a crowd of stick people. in any case i am in a cranky mood as there was a lightning storm then thunderstorm that kept me mostly awake during the night and well into sunrise so i don't have the patience for that. so it's back to the clipart to get this image. i'm surprised i didn't color outside of the lines even though i was falling asleep and caught myself holding the brush pressed against the paper.

used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 7"x10" cold pressed watercolour paper.

how Google AI described my painting when searched:

This watercolor illustration depicts a blender filled with an orange smoothie, accompanied by a glass of the drink and fresh fruit including strawberries, an orange, and a banana. The artwork is signed and dated "WWMN 2026 'Blend' 28 July 2026" at the bottom.

😂 AI can't read properly
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Simply Amanda
Love the combo of b&w and vibrant color.
July 28th, 2026  
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