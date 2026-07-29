neglected

this is the state my basil plant is in right now. i keep forgetting to water it, that is why. unlike my two other plants that only needed watering every two to three weeks, i couldn't seem to keep up with the basil. i would only remember it when i'm heating pasta or baking pizza (the frozen supermarket kind) because fresh basil on pizza and pasta makes for a gustatory delight. just not when they're all wilted and done for.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 7"x10" cold pressed watercolour paper.



and it seems Google AI is stymied by this image, it has no comment. 🤣