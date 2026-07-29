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neglected by summerfield
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neglected

this is the state my basil plant is in right now. i keep forgetting to water it, that is why. unlike my two other plants that only needed watering every two to three weeks, i couldn't seem to keep up with the basil. i would only remember it when i'm heating pasta or baking pizza (the frozen supermarket kind) because fresh basil on pizza and pasta makes for a gustatory delight. just not when they're all wilted and done for.

used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 7"x10" cold pressed watercolour paper.

and it seems Google AI is stymied by this image, it has no comment. 🤣
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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katy ace
Well, you have conveyed the neglect beautifully in this painting! It could still come back if you give it a little care
July 29th, 2026  
Jacqueline ace
Brilliant!
July 29th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Great.
July 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Poor plant
July 29th, 2026  
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