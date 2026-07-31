tower

how time flies. it's unbelievable that today is the last day of July, summer is fast ending, the cold days will soon start, winter won't be so far away, and then there's the dreaded holiday season. don't get me wrong, i love Christmas, it's the one season i have a lot of good memories of my family especially from childhood. but it seems the days are being plucked like leaves from the branches of a tree.



last year's world watercolor month also featured 'tower' on its last day. i painted the CN tower then. this time, it's the Skylon tower, a feature in every brochure of Niagara Falls. i've taken photos of this tower so many times but never posted any to my recollection. it's not as tall as Toronto's CN tower, but for the flatlands of Ontario, it is tall enough to see through forever. the elevators are actually bright yellow and not orange. i deliberately colored them orange for more visibility in this piece.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, on 7"x10" cold pressed watercolour paper.



what Google AI says about this painting:

"This watercolor drawing depicts the CN Tower in Toronto, with two small figures climbing its observation deck against a blue sky. Completed in 1976, the 553.3-metre communications and observation tower remains one of the most iconic landmarks in Canada." 🤣🤣🤣