world watercolor month 2026

the month's finished, the watercolour paints, brushes and paper are put away, and the painting easel and table are cleared for the bigger boards and canvas. this year, i have drawn more inspiration for the prompts from my archive of photos and only 'borrowed' a few images from the internet and from my fraying ancient book of clipart.



thank you to all who participated and painted, as well as to you who and commented on and faved our collective artworks. and if you haven't done so yet, you should see the fabulous watercolors posted on wwcm-2026. we do have a lot of incredible photographers and artists in this community.



until next year!