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world watercolor month 2026 by summerfield
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world watercolor month 2026

the month's finished, the watercolour paints, brushes and paper are put away, and the painting easel and table are cleared for the bigger boards and canvas. this year, i have drawn more inspiration for the prompts from my archive of photos and only 'borrowed' a few images from the internet and from my fraying ancient book of clipart.

thank you to all who participated and painted, as well as to you who and commented on and faved our collective artworks. and if you haven't done so yet, you should see the fabulous watercolors posted on wwcm-2026. we do have a lot of incredible photographers and artists in this community.

until next year!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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moni kozi
Vikki, you sure are one of them! Congratulations!
August 1st, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Aces. Thank you for hosting the WWCM 2026!
August 1st, 2026  
Simply Amanda
What a fun project!! You are so creative!!!
August 1st, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Well done Vikki, your calendar looks lovely.
August 1st, 2026  
JackieR ace
Enjoyed your month!
August 1st, 2026  
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