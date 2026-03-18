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nice day for a swim
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Teresa Roffey
@sunny369
225
photos
1
followers
3
following
61% complete
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
18th March 2026 10:30am
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#edinburgh
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#scotland
,
#wildswimming
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