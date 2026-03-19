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little owl by sunny369
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little owl

From the grave of John Watherston, Builder. The grave features a beautiful sleeping lion and two owls.
Dean Cemetery, Edinburgh.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Teresa Roffey

@sunny369
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