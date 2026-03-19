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little owl
From the grave of John Watherston, Builder. The grave features a beautiful sleeping lion and two owls.
Dean Cemetery, Edinburgh.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Teresa Roffey
@sunny369
226
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
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19th March 2026 4:44pm
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