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train
watching the trains leaving Waverley Station Edinburgh on a beautiful sunny spring day
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Teresa Roffey
@sunny369
227
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
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20th March 2026 3:22pm
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