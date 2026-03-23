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230 / 365
cold beer hot chicken
cold beer hot chicken neon sign, part of my ‘every street’ project.
I like the way I am reflected in the window taking the photo
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Teresa Roffey
@sunny369
230
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1
followers
3
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
23rd March 2026 10:43am
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