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cold beer hot chicken by sunny369
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cold beer hot chicken

cold beer hot chicken neon sign, part of my ‘every street’ project.
I like the way I am reflected in the window taking the photo
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Teresa Roffey

@sunny369
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