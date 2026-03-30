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Spring blossom by sunny369
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Spring blossom

I had a tough time trying to catch this glorious spring bush because it was blowing about in the breeze but I just loved the colour.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Teresa Roffey

@sunny369
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