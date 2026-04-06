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Evening
a grey day was followed by a beautiful evening
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Teresa Roffey
@sunny369
243
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1
followers
3
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
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6th April 2026 7:03pm
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