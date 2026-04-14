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Spring flowers or weeds? by sunny369
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Spring flowers or weeds?

Rather a rainy day found me looking for inspiration close to home in my backyard where I found these very pretty rain dappled white flowers which were probably technically weeds
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Teresa Roffey

@sunny369
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