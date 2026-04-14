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Spring flowers or weeds?
Rather a rainy day found me looking for inspiration close to home in my backyard where I found these very pretty rain dappled white flowers which were probably technically weeds
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Teresa Roffey
@sunny369
252
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
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14th April 2026 6:12pm
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