352 / 365
Orange 2
This bead has been a challenge.
I lost patience and just went with what I had. I didn't realize until shooting, that its markings look like a face. :)
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
474
photos
130
followers
156
following
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
346
347
348
122
349
350
351
352
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th March 2020 3:24pm
Tags
rainbow2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes, I see a face and it looks like "he's" smoking a corn-cob pipe!
March 10th, 2020
