Orange 2 by sunnygirl
352 / 365

Orange 2

This bead has been a challenge.
I lost patience and just went with what I had. I didn't realize until shooting, that its markings look like a face. :)
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, I see a face and it looks like "he's" smoking a corn-cob pipe!
March 10th, 2020  
