Previous
Next
Purple 3 by sunnygirl
363 / 365

Purple 3

A piece of chocolate for today. :)

Thank you for the encouraging comments on my latest blue shot. Really appreciate the kind words. Happy Saturday.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennie B.
Where did you find this? Great find!
March 21st, 2020  
Mallory ace
@jb030958 Thank you! At Party City about 2 weeks ago. Grabbed a bag full of candy and ended up wishing I had grabbed more. This is all I had for purple. I really like to have choices. But at least I had something.
March 21st, 2020  
Jennie B.
Well purple is hard! But this is a fun choice! My purple today isn’t a pretty picture but it’s needed presently!
March 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise