363 / 365
Purple 3
A piece of chocolate for today. :)
Thank you for the encouraging comments on my latest blue shot. Really appreciate the kind words. Happy Saturday.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
3
0
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
491
photos
131
followers
160
following
99% complete
View this month »
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
Latest from all albums
359
126
360
127
128
361
362
363
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st March 2020 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2020
Jennie B.
Where did you find this? Great find!
March 21st, 2020
Mallory
ace
@jb030958
Thank you! At Party City about 2 weeks ago. Grabbed a bag full of candy and ended up wishing I had grabbed more. This is all I had for purple. I really like to have choices. But at least I had something.
March 21st, 2020
Jennie B.
Well purple is hard! But this is a fun choice! My purple today isn’t a pretty picture but it’s needed presently!
March 21st, 2020
