Photo 461
Circles - 16
A necklace charm on a note card. Processed the heck out of this. Thanks for stopping by! :)
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
0
0
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
685
photos
178
followers
200
following
126% complete
View this month »
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th July 2020 4:31pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
julycircles2020
