Photo 528
Flower Blur
Thanks for stopping by! Have a good week! :)
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
5
3
365
ILCE-6000
25th January 2021 10:43am
flower
flowers
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty
January 25th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Sunny as always :)
January 25th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
I love how you used the blur to frame the small focused flower.
January 25th, 2021
