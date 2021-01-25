Previous
Next
Flower Blur by sunnygirl
Photo 528

Flower Blur

Thanks for stopping by! Have a good week! :)
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty
January 25th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Sunny as always :)
January 25th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
I love how you used the blur to frame the small focused flower.
January 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise