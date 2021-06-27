Previous
Summer Joy by sunnygirl
Photo 617

Summer Joy

I just remembered I bought a Lensbaby in the spring. Played around with it here. These are cosmos that my husband grew, along with the last several images I have posted. Thank you for the kind comments on this series of photos.
27th June 2021

sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Peter H
Very ethereal.
June 29th, 2021  
Helene
so beautiful. fav
June 29th, 2021  
