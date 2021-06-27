Sign up
Photo 617
Summer Joy
I just remembered I bought a Lensbaby in the spring. Played around with it here. These are cosmos that my husband grew, along with the last several images I have posted. Thank you for the kind comments on this series of photos.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
2
1
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
911
photos
213
followers
228
following
169% complete
View this month »
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th June 2021 1:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
flowers
Peter H
ace
Very ethereal.
June 29th, 2021
Helene
ace
so beautiful. fav
June 29th, 2021
