Photo 679
Coming in for a landing....
Accidentally caught this guy in my shot. :)
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
3
0
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
987
photos
192
followers
201
following
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd April 2022 4:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
flowers
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely tones and capture bonus insect
April 5th, 2022
Pam
ace
Beautiful tones! I love how you caught him flying straight for the flower!
April 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely pastel colour tones Ha ! just spotted the insect , thought it was my messy screen !!
April 5th, 2022
