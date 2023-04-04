Sign up
Photo 732
How'd I Get Here?
The National Zoo in DC. Pretty impressive for a free zoo. Spring break crowds are crazy though. Heading home tomorrow and can't wait to see my own zoo of animals. :)
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
4th April 2023 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
Wow the eyes are really nice
April 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nice capture of this holstein. Did they have any jersey cows?
April 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely shot
April 5th, 2023
