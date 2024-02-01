Previous
Hearts 1 by sunnygirl
Photo 769

Hearts 1

Doing a Month of Hearts. I have done this maybe 3 or 4 times but not last year. Was just excited to do it again.
Thanks for stopping by!
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely idea. I look forward to more 😊
February 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely and bright - looking forward to your month especially when I am on the verge of a month of b/w, !!
February 2nd, 2024  
