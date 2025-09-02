Sign up
Previous
Photo 850
Feelin Crafty
A close up of my table cloth that I use when painting things.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
1
0
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1221
photos
183
followers
214
following
232% complete
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
844
337
845
846
847
848
849
850
Margaret Brown
ace
Very crafty!
September 2nd, 2025
