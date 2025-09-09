Sign up
Photo 853
Stroke of Fun
Today's art...
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
3
5
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1224
photos
182
followers
214
following
233% complete
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
9th September 2025 2:19pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
paint
,
art
,
painting
,
craft
,
crafting
gloria jones
ace
This is excellent...nicely done.
September 9th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh lovely!
September 9th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Love this
September 9th, 2025
