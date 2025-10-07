Sign up
Photo 859
Feeling Festive
Maybe a bit too early for Christmas crafts but by the time the season gets here I will be too busy for sure!
7th October 2025
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1231
photos
181
followers
215
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
7th October 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
crafts
Annie-Sue
ace
That's an excellent hint, without being full on!
October 7th, 2025
