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Pure Joy by sunnygirl
Photo 870

Pure Joy

Am I dreaming? I was so happy at this moment. One of my last photos I took as we left the Garden and I was just filled with so much pure joy. How lucky was I to be walking around on a sunny day with my camera and so many Tulips.

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15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
2026 Update Hi! I have been off and on 365 since about 2018. One thing I love most about...
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Photo Details

BillyBoy
Nicely shot.
March 15th, 2026  
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely capture
March 15th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty!
March 15th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a dreamy photo.
March 15th, 2026  
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